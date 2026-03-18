RBSE Result 2026: Rajasthan Class 10 results to be announced on 20 March, key details here

RBSE Class 10 Results 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to release the Secondary examination results on 20 March, Friday.

Approximately 1,068,078 candidates registered for the tests, which took place between February 12 and 28 across 6,195 designated centres.

The daily examinations commenced at 08:30 AM, with students permitted entry into the halls starting at 08:15 AM. High-level security protocols were maintained throughout the period. Notably, the board introduced barcoded answer sheets for all subjects this year, excluding English and Hindi.

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Following the announcement of the Class 10 board results, the result portal will go live on the official website. Candidates can access their scores by entering their specific login details.

How to Check RBSE 10th Result 2026: Students should follow these instructions to view their marks:

Navigate to the official portals: rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Select the link designated for "RBSE Class 10 Result 2026." Input the necessary information, such as the roll number. The marksheet will be visible on the screen. Save and download a digital copy for your records. Official Platforms for Results Students can verify their Class 10 performance at:

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exams 2026 Candidates who fail to secure passing marks in one or more subjects are eligible for compartment (improvement) tests, which are slated for August 2026.

Evaluation Procedures: Following the board exams, answer sheets were collected via a systematic logistics network at 66 collection points across the state. The evaluation is currently being handled by 30,915 teachers at centralised locations. The board intends to finalise all grading to meet the 20 March deadline.

Bi-Annual Exams from 2027 The RBSE Secretary mentioned that the board plans to hold Class 10 exams twice annually starting in 2027 — likely in February and May — pending state government authorisation.

CBSE warns Class 10, 12 board exam evaluators of legal action for sharing misleading info on social media

The Central Board of Secondary Education issued a stern warning on Monday to educators participating in Class X and Class XII grading, threatening disciplinary measures for disseminating misleading data on social media. The Board noted that several examiners were sharing personal views and anecdotes online, potentially sparking widespread confusion and misinformation among students and the public.

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In an official directive released on 16 March, the CBSE instructed school heads to guarantee that staff members avoid discussing the examination marking methodology on digital platforms. The Board highlighted that grading student scripts is a highly confidential responsibility, governed by rigorous standards that must be maintained to protect the examination system's prestige.

The notification stated that publishing any deceptive content, personal experiences, or subjective opinions concerning the evaluation process on public forums is strictly forbidden. Any effort to circulate rumours or distort facts via social media constitutes a breach of professional ethics and may lead to formal sanctions.