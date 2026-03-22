RBSE Result Class 10th Result 2026: When will it be out on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in? Here's how to download

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 board exam results on Monday, March 23. Students can access and download their scorecards from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once announced.

The board has not yet officially announced the exact time for the result declaration. However, going by past trends, students can likely expect the results to be released in the evening, around 5 pm.

Where to check RBSE Result Class 10th? rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Steps to download RBSE Class 10 Result Go to the official website of RBSE. 2. On the homepage, click RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 link

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3. A new page will appear where candidates will have to mention the login details.

4. Press submit and your result will be shown on the screen

5. You can view the result and download the page.

6. A hard copy of the same can be kept for future purposes.

This year, 10,68,078 students sat for the examination, according to multiple reports.

The results will be announced through a press conference, during which the board will also share important details such as the number of boys and girls who passed, the overall pass percentage, and the names of the top-performing students, the report noted.

The scorecard or marksheet will carry important details such as the Grade Point Average (GPA), overall pass percentage, subject-wise marks, pass/fail status, parent’s name, total marks obtained, division, roll number, student’s name, the signature of the board authority, and the official seal.

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The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examinations began on February 12 and ended on February 28, 2026. The exams were conducted in a single shift, from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

Last year, 5,75,554 boys and 5,18,632 girls appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage stood at 93.60%, with boys recording 93.16% and girls achieving 94.08%.

Students who were dissatisfied with their marks were able to apply for re-evaluation or rechecking through the RBSE portal after the results were declared. The process was conducted online, and a fee of ₹300 per subject was charged. This facility was meant to promote transparency in the evaluation process and give students a chance to address any possible discrepancies in their scores.

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