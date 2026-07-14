Re NEET UG 2026 result date: When to expect scorecard, final answer key after OMR response sheet challenge window

The preparation of re NEET UG 2026 result is in process as aspirants eagerly wait for their scores and rank for admission to undergraduate medical courses. The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the Re-NEET OMR Sheet 2026 for those who appeared in the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination held on 21 June 2026, moving a step closer to the result date.

Advertisement

How long does NTA take to release NEET results after exam? Typically, NEET results are declared by the testing agency about 30 to 40 days after the exam. This implies that students can expect their scorecard anywhere between 21 and 31 July. The process leading to result announcement is generally preceded by release of provisional answer key, followed by an objection window and the final answer key, which is released on the same day as the result.

Year Exam date Result date Days in between 2025 May 4 June 14 41 2024 May 6 June 4 30 2023 May 7 June 13 37

On 13 July, NTA released the scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded response in the national level screening test.

How to download re-NEET OMR sheet 2026? To view scanned OMR sheet, candidates need to login using at the NEET portal. Follow the steps given below to check recorded responses.

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “Display of Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Response for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2026-reg”. This will open NEET UG 2026 candidate login window.

Step 3: Enter the application number, password and security code before clicking on Log In.

Step 4: Complete OTP verification

Step 5: Click on “View/Challenge OMR Sheet & Recorded Responses”. View, download and save the OMR sheet for future reference.

Step 6: Compare marked answers with recorded response in OMR sheet.

What to do if marked answers do not match with recorded response in OMR sheet If marked answers do not match with recorded response in OMR sheet, then candidates can raise objections. The window to challenge recorded response will close on 15 July at 11:00 AM

Advertisement

Follow the steps given below if marked answers do not match with the recorded response in OMR sheet.

Step 1: Select the question number and tick claimed option

Step 2: Pay ₹200 fee per challenge

Step 3: Submit and download the acknowledgement

Advertisement

“This processing fee is refundable if the candidate's claim is verified as correct and it is established that the scanning agency read the parameters erroneously,” NTA said. Since answer key challenge window is closed, only OMR responses can be challenged at this stage.

The scanned response sheet not only allows candidates to identify any mismatch in recorded answers and submit objections within the given time but also helps candidates in evaluating their NEET UG performance and scores before the declaration of results. Using the official marking scheme and provisional answer key, candidates can estimate re NEET UG result.

For queries, students may contact helpline numbers — 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 — or send email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.