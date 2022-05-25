This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Candidates who had filled the application form for REET 2022, can make necessary corrections in the application form by visiting the official website — reetbser2022.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 has opened the correction window for REET 2022 application form from today, 25 May. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) in Ajmer opened the facility to make corrections from today.
Candidates should note that there will be no extensions in the last date of the correction window.
It is important to note that this will be the only opportunity to make changes. Also, candidates cannot make any changes in name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, phone number, photo and signature.
REET 2022: here's how to make the correction
-Visit the official website — reetbser2022.in.
-On the home page, click on the ‘Online correction in filled form’ tab.
-Download and take a printout for future reference.
If there are any errors in the application form or admit card, candidates should contact authorities through the official website. Candidates will get an OTP on their registered phone number and they will be given 30 minutes to make changes (once OTP is received). Applicants should not close the browser or hit ‘back’ or ‘refresh’ once the correction process begins. Close browser only after changes are made.