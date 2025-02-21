REET Admit Card 2025: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2024) admit card was released on Thursday, February 20 by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER). REET 2024 admit card can be accessed from Rajasthan Board's official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. REET 2024 examination will be administered in two shifts on February 27.

REET 2024 Admit card: How to download? Candidates appearing for the exam must follow the below mentioned steps to download REET 2024 Admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the REET 2024 exam portal.

Step 3: Select REET admit card download link.

Step 4: Enter login details.

Step 5: Click on submit and download the admit card.

Aspiring candidates who applied for Teacher Eligibility Examination may take a printout of the admit card and keep the hard copy for the day of exam.

The application window to register for REET opened on December 16, 2024 and closed on January 15, 2025. The exam timing for first shift is from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, while the second shift time is from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates are required to arrive at the exam centre two hours before the commencement of the examination. RBSE said that the board will not send admit cards by post.

REET exam marking scheme The REET Level 1 exam consists of five subjects, namely Language I and II, Child Development and Pedagogy, Environmental Studies, and Mathematics. The REET Level 2 exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The 300 marks exam will include negative marking of 1/3 marks for each incorrect answer while 2 marks will be awarded for every correct answer.