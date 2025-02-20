The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2024) on February 20, 2025.

Admit cards can be downloaded from this direct link.

The REET 2024 examination will be conducted on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

How to download REET 2024 admit card?

Check out the steps to download the admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the REET 2024 exam portal.

Step 3: Click on the admit card download link.

Step 4: Enter your login details.

Step 5: Submit and download the admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to check and verify the details such as name, roll number etc. In case of an error in the admit card, the candidates must reach out to the concerned authorities for rectification.

All the candidates must download the admit cards as it is mandatory to carry them in the examination hall. Entry to the examination hall may be denied if the candidate fails to carry an admit card.