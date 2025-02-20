Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has issued admit cards for the REET 2024.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2024) on February 20, 2025.

Admit cards can be downloaded from this direct link.

The REET 2024 examination will be conducted on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

How to download REET 2024 admit card? Check out the steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the REET 2024 exam portal.

Step 3: Click on the admit card download link.

Step 4: Enter your login details.

Step 5: Submit and download the admit card.

To download the admit cards, candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth.

According to RBSE, on the basis of the available resources, information related to the admit card may also be sent through e-mail or message (SMS) to candidates' registered mobile numbers. The board will not send admit cards by post.

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to check and verify the details such as name, roll number etc. In case of an error in the admit card, the candidates must reach out to the concerned authorities for rectification.

All candidates must download the admit cards, as they are mandatory to carry to the examination hall. Entry to the examination hall may be denied if the candidate fails to carry an admit card.

In addition to the admit card, candidates are required to carry a blue/black transparent ballpoint pen, any valid photo identity card, preferably an Aadhaar card or any other government photo identity card such as a driver's license, election identity card, etc.

The REET 2024 examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while the second shift will start from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.