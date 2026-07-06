Re-NEET results 2026 expected by July 20: Where and how to check NEET UG Re-exam Result, what candidates need to know

Re-NEET results 2026: The result of the re-National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be announced by July 20, confirmed the senior official at the NTA. However, an official date is awaited. The re-NEET was conducted on 21 June following the cancellation of the May 3 examination for 20 lakh+ candidates over an alleged paper leak.

Re-NEET results 2026 "We would not like to give out any date as of now, but the result will be out by July 20. Normally, the results are announced within 45 days of the examination, but this time, as we have conducted the exam in 37 days, we will announce the results much earlier," a senior NTA official told news agency ANI.

When and where to check Re NEET Result 2026 Check the Re NEET result date and time: Re NEET 2026 result expected date- On or before July 20, 2026

Re-NEET 2026 expected result time- Around 7 pm

How to check NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Results -Candidates can check the NEET result 2026 by following the steps below:

-Go to neet.nta.nic.in

-Click on the result link

-Go through the details carefully

-Download the PDF

How to download NEET Scorecard 2026? -Visit the exam website

-Go to the scorecard link

-Login with application number and password

-Download the scorecard

What is the Re NEET 2026 cut off expected? Check below the Re NEET expected cut off 2026 based on different levels of exam and number of appeared candidates:

Category Expected Cut off for Re NEET UR/EWS 700-135 OBC, SC, ST 150-120 UR/ EWS-PwD 150-110 OBC/ SC/ ST-PwD 130-115

The NTA had released the provisional answer key on June 25. Candidates were given time till June 28 to challenge it.

As per the official, around 10,000 challenges were received from those who appeared for the examination.

Commenting on the challenges submitted by aspirants, NTA revealed how they are carrying out the process. "We need to scan all the challenges one by one, examine the supporting evidence, and respond to each one of them."

A fee of ₹200 is charged for each question, which will be refunded if the student's challenge is found valid.

Despite NEET being conducted again, the officials assured that the academic year will not be delayed.

NEET ‘paper leak’ controversy The exam was rescheduled due to an alleged “paper leak”, which created an uproar across the nation. CBI is currently probing the case. Several arrests have been made during the ongoing investigation.

The alleged paper leak has sparked protests across the country including the biggest in Delhi by the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and government accountability over alleged exam irregularities.

On Monday, the CJP protest entered its 17th day. Founder Abhijeet Dipke is set to join a students' demonstration at his hometown, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra, today.

On the other hand, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose indefinite hunger strike has entered its ninth day on Monday.