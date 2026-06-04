Re-NEET UG 2026: When will exam city intimation slip be released?

Re-NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, in offline pen-and-paper mode.

The original NEET UG 2026 exam, conducted on May 3, was cancelled following the paper leak controversy that triggered nationwide outrage and a CBI investigation.

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Students are now awaiting the release of the city intimation slip, one of the first documents which is released for the competitive exam. This document informs students of the city where they will take the examination, helping them plan travel in advance.

For the May 3 NEET UG exam, the city intimation slip was issued on April 20.

Re-NEET UG 2026: When will the city intimation slip be released? The city intimation slip is expected to be released around June 7 or June 8.

As per past trends, NTA typically issues the exam city intimation slip 10 to 15 days before the examination date, allowing students time to manage travel logistics.

Re-NEET UG 2026: Is the city intimation slip the same as the admit card? No, the city intimation slip and the Re-NEET UG 2026 admit card are two completely different documents.

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The city intimation slip is an early preview and serves as a heads-up for students to plan their travel and accommodation. It contains only the city name, exam date, and exam timings, and is intended only for a student's information.

The city intimation slip will not provide access to the examination hall. On the other hand, the admit card is a crucial document that students must carry to the exam centre. Without it, they will not be allowed to sit for the re-NEET.

How to download the re-NEET 2026 city intimation slip Go to the official NTA NEET portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the link labelled "City Intimation Slip for Re-NEET UG 2026".

A new login window will open.

Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth (or password), and the case-sensitive Security Pin displayed on the screen.

Click the "Submit" button. Your re-exam city allotment details will display on the screen.

Carefully check your assigned city and save the P

DF file for reference. Re-NEET UG 2026: When will admit cards be released? New admit cards for the NEET UG retest will be issued by 14 June. Students are advised to note their centre location carefully, as even if the exam city remains the same, the centre allocation is randomised.

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Will IAF transport NEET UG re-test papers? The government is exploring the possibility of using the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport Re-NEET UG papers to test centres to ensure the foolproof conduct of the retest on June 21, according to a PTI report.

A final decision on whether the Air Force could be used to transport the NEET UG re-test papers is pending as of now, sources told PTI, saying “the option will be placed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a final view.”

PM Modi is believed to have been personally monitoring the preparations for the June 21 retest, the sources said. “He is being updated on every detail related to the examination process.”

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.