UGC NET date: DMK MP Kanimozhi raised concerns over UGC NET exam dates coinciding with Pongal festival. The NTA has scheduled exams for January 15 and 16, prompting the DMK student wing to hold statewide protests to urge the authorities to revise exam dates.

UGC NET date: DMK MP Kanimozhi expressed concern over the clash of UGC NET exam dates with Pongal alleging that it is a widely celebrated festival. Calling it an appalling decision, the MP further mentioned that it shows complete insensitivity to the people of Tamil Nadu, as she alleged that the “lack of consideration is becoming a pattern." The Member of Parliament penned a letter to Education Minister, addressing the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Testing Agency (NTA) scheduled the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) on January 15 and 16, after which Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party's student wing announced statewide protests. Pongal is one of the most important festivals in Tamil Nadu.

According to UGC-NET schedule, 17 examinations are slated to take place on January 15. Exams for mass communication and journalism, law, electronic science, and environmental sciences, among other subjects will be held on this day in two shifts. This day clashes with the celebrations of harvest festival, when millions of Tamilians will pay tribute to the Sun, mother nature, and farm animals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UGC-NET schedule includes 17 examinations on January 15, covering subjects like mass communication and journalism, law, electronic science, and environmental sciences. These will be held in two shifts, on the day millions of Tamilians celebrate Pongal. Furthermore, another cause of worry is that 14 examinations are scheduled for January 16. The day observed as Thiruvalluvar Day in the state is a public holiday.

Condemning NTA's decision, MLA and DMK Students’ Wing Secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan said that it disrespects Tamil cultural traditions and sentiments. Asserting that conducting the tests during Pongal undermines the importance of the festival, he urged the NTA and the Government of India to reschedule the exams.

However, the request was accompanied by a warning that said student wing would organise statewide protests if the authorities do not revise the schedule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on the social media platform X, Venkatesan questioned why exam dates announced by the Union Government frequently clash with Pongal.