RGUKT results 2025 expected shortly; here's how to check merit list for PUC and BTech courses

RGUKT results 2025:The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh, is expected to release the merit list for the 2025 admissions to its two-year Pre-University Course (PUC) and four-year BTech integrated programmes today, June 23, after 6:30 pm, as per the website.

The official admissions portal — admissions25.rgukt.in — will provide the merit list and call letters for certificate verification.

The RGUKT merit list contains the names of shortlisted candidates based on their performance in the qualifying examination and reservation criteria as per the RGUKT admission guidelines.