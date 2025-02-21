Hello User
RPF Constable Exam 2025: Railway Protection Force releases city slip; 5 steps to download

RPF Constable Exam 2025: Railway Protection Force releases city slip; 5 steps to download

Written By Fareha Naaz

The RPF Constable Exam City Slip 2025 has been released, which provides details about exam cities and shift timings. These exams are scheduled from March 2 to March 20, 2025. Candidates must visit RRB regional websites to download their slips. 

RPF Constable Exam 2025: Candidates appearing for the RPF Constable Exam 2025 can now access their city slips.

RPF Constable Exam 2025: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Exam City Slip 2025 has been released. Candidates appearing for the examination must note that the city intimation slip will provide details about the exam city and scheduled shift timings. These exams will commence on March 2 and will conclude by March 20, 2025.

Aspiring candidates must visit the official regional websites of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to download their city slips. Registration number and date of birth are the essential login credentials needed to access RPF Constable Exam City Slip.

RPF Constable Exam 2025: How to Download RPF Constable Exam City Slip 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website of the specific region.

Step 2: Click on ‘CEN 02/2024 Constable’ on the home page.

Step 3: Select the ‘Link to Download Intimation Slip’.

Step 4: Enter registration number, date of birth in the login section and captcha code.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Login’ to view the slip.

Check and download displayed details on your exam city slip. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

To access RPF Constable Exam 2025 city slip, click here

Railway Protection Force is conducting the national-level competitive examination to select eligible candidates for 4208 vacancies. This Computer Based Test (CBT) will be followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement. Candidates can obtain more information from the official website at www.rpf.indianrailways.gov.in or rrbapply.gov.in.

RPF Constable Exam time

These exams will be conducted in 3 shifts every day and the duration of the exam is 1.5 hour, that is 90 minutes. Candidates must report to the exam centre at least 1.5 hour before the commencement of the exam. The exam for first shift will begin at 9:00 am and conclude at 10:30 am, second shift timing is between 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm while third shift time is from 4:30 pm till 6:00 pm.

