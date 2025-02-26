RRB ALP Result 2025 declared for CBT 1: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) declared on Wednesday the RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025 for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination.

Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT-I) can check their results on the official RRB website. The result list shows candidates bearing 15-digit roll numbers arranged in ascending order (not in order of merit). They were “provisionally shortlisted to appear in the 2nd Stage examination (CBT-2).”

Direct Link: Click to Download RRB ALP Result 2025 PDF

Candidates can also view their individual result/score card by logging in to RRB portal duly entering their Registration No. and Date of Birth. This facility will be available from 27.02.2025, 03:00 PM onwards.

Also Read | Railway Recruitment Board extends registration deadline for 32,438 vacancies

The Stage 1 Examination (Computer Based Test-I) was conducted during the period from November 25, 2024 to November 29, 2024 by the RRBs for posts of ALP. Candidates who passed the exam will now appear for CBT-2.

“The 2nd Stage Examination (CBT-2) for posts of ALP against CEN No. 01/2024 for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be held on 19.03.2025 [March 19, 2025] and 20.03.2025 [March 20, 2025],” the authorities said in a press release.

“All the shortlisted candidates shall be advised through Website/SMS/Email to download their City intimation advice to appear in the 2nd Stage CBT about 10 days prior to examination,” the notice added.

It further reads that the candidature of all the qualified candidates for 2nd Stage Examination (CBT-2) is “purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled, at any stage of recruitment or thereafter in case of any inconsistency/deficiency in the data furnished or any malpractice on part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB.”