RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 registration has started for 32,438 vacancies. Candidates can apply until February 22, 2025, with corrections allowed from February 25 to March 6. Ensure eligibility before applying through the RRB official website.

Before applying for RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 examination, aspirants are advised to check their eligibility criteria and requirements to confirm their suitability for the position. Candidates can fill and submit RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 examination till last date, which is February 22, 2025.

Additional corrections on RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 forms can be made from February 25 to March 6.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: How to apply? Follow the below mentioned steps to apply for the recent vacancies released by the Railway Recruitment Board on Thursday.

-Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Direct Link for website: https://www.rrbapply.gov.in

-Check and click on the link for RRB Recruitment 2025 under the "Recruitment" or "Careers" section.

-Choose the 'Apply' option and create a new account.

-Register yourself by providing required details like contact number, date of birth, email ID, etc.

-Enter the one time password received on phone and email to complete your registration.

-You will receive your login id and password to apply for the vacancies.

-After registration, visit the ofifcial website and login.

-Apply for the available vacancies by filling the form with required details. Cross verify all the details and information and ensure that they match with the details mentioned in your documents.

-Upload the scanned copies of your documents, photograph and signature.

-Next step is the selection of your preferred RRB zone, post and language for the Computer Based Test (CBT).

-Use the preview and submit option to cross check the details shared by you in the form.

-After filling all the details, make payment and download your form. You can also take out a printout for future reference.