RRB JE 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the exam date and released the admit card for the RRB Junior Engineer Exam 2024 on the official websites of all regional RRBs. The exams will be conducted to fill 7,951 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, Chemical Supervisor, Research Supervisor, and Metallurgical Supervisor.

Candidates who registered for the exam can check and download their city slips online by entering the required login credentials, such as date of birth, registration number, and password. The RRB JE Exam 2024 will be conducted from December 16 to 18, 2024, in a computer-based test format, according to the official notification.

Also Read | CBSE issues guidelines and SOPs for practicals ahead of Class 10, 12 board exams

How to download RRB JE 2024? Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the RRB JE 2024 city intimation slip.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRBs at rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can also download their RRB JE admit card from the official website of the respective regional boards.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link to View/Download the City Intimation Slip or e-call letter.

Step 3: The candidate will be directed to a new window

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Also Read | 5 drinks that will improve focus during exams

Step 5: Download the RRB JE exam city intimation slip 2024 and take out a hard copy for future reference.

SC/ST category applicants can avail of free train travel as their e-call letter will include the free travel authority (sleeper class railway pass). These SC and ST candidates can book train reservations by presenting a self-attested photocopy of their e-call letter along with their SC/ST certificate at the ticket booking counter.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Exam 2024 dates expected soon? Details inside