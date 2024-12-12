RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Released: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for December 16 exam. The exams for 7,951 Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies are scheduled to take place on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024.

RRB JE Admit Card 2024 Released: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on December 12 released the admit cards for the Junior Engineer (JE) Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 for 2024 for December 16 exam. The exams for 7,951 Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies are scheduled to take place on December 16, 17, and 18, at various exam centres across the country.

Candidates must visit the official website of the RRB region where they have applied to download the admit card. Those candidates appearing in the examinations in the subsequent days must visit the RRB official website to access hall tickets which will be made available four days before each respective exam date. “Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK", RRB in its notice said.

Here is the direct link

How to download RRB JE Admit Card 2024? Follow the below mentioned steps to download the RRB JE CBT 1 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB region where the application has been submitted.

Step 2: Under the "Latest Announcements" or "Important Links" section, locate the "RRB JE CEN-03/2024" link.

Step 3: Click on the link, after which the user will be redirected to the login page.

Step 4: Enter registration number and password or date of birth in the required fields.

Step 5: Click on submit details to view and download your admit card.

Take a printout and keep the hard copy of the admit card to carry on the exam day.

The RRB JE exam will take place in multiple stages which includes the CBT 1 phase. The 90 minutes-long exam will consist of 100 questions. Candidates appearing for the exam must note that it is mandatory to carry admit cards to the exam hall. For more updates, candidates should regularly check their respective RRB region websites.