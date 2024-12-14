The Railway Recruitment Board has released admit cards for the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) CBT 1 examination. The registered candidates can download the admit card from the official RRB website.

CBT-1 will be conducted across several examination centres on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024. It will be a computer-based examination with questions on General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

The question paper will consist of 100 questions and last 90 minutes. Candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination hall. Here's the direct link for the admit cards.

The Railway Recruitment Board plans to fill 7951 posts through this selection process. Of the total posts, 17 are for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 are for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.

The registration process for the RRB Junior Engineer examination began on July 30, 2024 and ended on August 29, 2024.

The entire selection process will consist of four stages. It will begin with two separate computer-based tests — CBT-1 and CBT-2. This will be followed by document verification and medical examination.

The candidates can directly get the admit card by visiting the website and entering details such as registration number and password.

If a candidate does not remember the password, select the 'Forgot Password' option on the login page. The candidate will be asked to enter a registered email or mobile number along with your date of birth. A revised password will be provided to the candidate at the registered email address.

Candidates will be required to log in with the revised password sent to their registered email. After logging in with a revised password, the candidates can create a new password by selecting the ‘change password’ option, which will be available on the upper right-hand side of the online application page.