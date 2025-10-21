RRB NTPC 2025: Railway Recruitment Board registration begins for 5,810 graduate job roles — Check eligibility here

RRB NTPC 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened up the registrations for the 5,810 graduate-level job roles under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) on Tuesday, 21 October 2025.

According to the official notification, candidates interested in applying for the RRB NTPC 2025 roles can apply for various job roles, including Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Traffic Assistant, etc.

The Indian Railways aims to fulfil the need for workforce in their various zonal and production units, for which they are conducting the undergraduate-level and graduate-level recruitments.

In order for candidates to apply for the job roles, they can register themselves at the official portal — www.rrbapply.gov.in.

What roles are available for graduates? RRB NTPC 2025 graduate-level candidates can apply for the following job roles:

Station Master Chief

Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor (CCTS)

Goods Train Manager

Traffic Assistant

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist (JAA)

Senior Clerk cum Typist

RRB NTPC 2025 roles are available for graduates.

RRB NTPC 2025 — Key dates here 1. Registration date for RRB NTPC 2025: The registration date starts from 21 October 2025.

2. Last date for online application: The last date to apply online for the RRB NTPC 2025 is 20 November 2025.

3. Last date for application fee payment: The last date for application fee payment is fixed, and candidates can clear their payment of the fees by 22 November 2025.

4. Application form corrections: The portal will give applicants time from 23 November 2025 to 2 December 2025 to make any type of corrections to their application forms.

5. Dates to provide scribe details: The eligible scribe candidates will have to provide their scribe details in the application portal between 3 to 7 December 2025.

RRB NTPC 2025 eligibility criteria The candidates who are applying for the job should have the minimum educational qualifications to be eligible to apply for the RRB NTPC 2025 examination.

Potential candidates who are looking to apply for the jobs of Goods Train Manager, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Station Master will have to hold a ‘Graduate degree from a recognised university and equivalent.’

However, in the case of the undergraduate level job roles, like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Train Clerk, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, candidates will have to be ‘12th pass’ from any recognised school and equivalent, and they also have to be proficient in Hindi or English on a computer.