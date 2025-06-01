RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Railway Recruitment Board to release CBT 1 hall ticket today; how to download

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card today. Candidates who registered for the exam can download the RRB NTPC admit card by logging in with user ID, password and verification code. It is important to note that RRB NTPC hall ticket download link will be available on the region-wise official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards.

Advertisement

For the exam day, aspiring candidates will have to carry RRB NTPC admit card 2025 and one photo-identity proof to the exam centre. The written examination for recruitment to RRB NTPC non-technical categories (graduate) posts will be conducted from June 4 to June 24.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8,113 vacancies. The RRBC NTPC exam will be conducted for Goods Train Manager, Station Master, Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist and Senior Clerk cum Typist vacancies.

Along with the admit card, the Railway board will issue free travel authority pass for those who have opted for the free rail travel facility.

Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card 2025 Follow the steps given below to download RRB NTPC admit card 2025

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the RRB NTPC admit card region-wise official website.

Step 2: Navigate to ‘CEN 05/2024 (NTPC-G): CBT-1 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter’ on the home page.

Step 3: Click on ‘Click to download city intimation slip and e-call letter for the 1st stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and click in Submit. RRB NTPC admit card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download the RRB NTPC admit card, take a print out and keep the hard copy for exam day.

Notably, electronic and other objectionable items will not be allowed in the exam centre, including mobile phones, blue tooth, pen drive, laptops, calculators, wristwatches, wallet/purses, belts, shoes and jewellery, among others.