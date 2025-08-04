RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 today! How to download CBT 1 hall ticket for August 7 exam from rrb.digialm.com

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: As per the schedule, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC undergraduate hall ticket today, August 4, at the region-wise official websites. After the issue of RRB NTPC CBT 1 city intimation slip on July 29, it's time for the admit card.

“Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK,” the official notice dated July 29 states.

How to download RRB NTPC admit card 2025 Follow the steps given below to download RRB NTPC admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB NTPC region-wise website or rrb.digialm.com

Step 2: Navigate to admit card link corresponding to 'CEN 06/2024 (NTPC-UG) on the home page.

Step 3: To access RRB NTPC admit card, enter login credentials — user ID (registration number) and password (date of birth)

Step 4: Check and download NTPC UG hall ticket

Step 5: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for the exam day.

RRB NTPC 2025: Exam date and selection process The RRB NTPC UG exam will be conducted between August 7 and September 9. This recruitment drive via advertisement “CEN 06/2024” for non-technical popular categories comprises 4 stages of selection process. Candidates qualifying first Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) will be able to appear for the second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT).

These qualifying candidates based on merit will then have to appear for typing skill test/computer-based aptitude test, which will be followed by last and final stage of selection process, which is document verification/medical examination.

The 90-minute-long exam will be held in three shifts. The exam for first shift will start at 9:00 AM, for second at 12:45 PM and for the third at 4:40 PM.

