RRB NTPC answer key 2025 OUT: Check direct link; last date for objections

CRRB NTPC 2025 answer key: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has now activated the RRB NTPC answer key for 2025.
The last date to raise objection against the answer sheet is July 6, 2025.
Along with the answer key, the RRB has also made the NTPC candidate response sheet, question paper, objection tracker available.
Candidates can download the RRB NTPC answer key for 2025 by clicking here.
Candidates will need their user ID, password and captcha code to download the Railway NTPC answer key.
Candidates can check the RRB NTPC 2025 answer key through the following steps:
To raise challenges against the NTPC RRB answer key, candidates have to use the RRB NTPC answer key objection tracker. RRB NTPC final answer key is released after examining the challenges submitted by candidates.
Candidates can raise challenges by paying ₹100 for per answer/question.
The exam was conducted in 15 languages, which are English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.