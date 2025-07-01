RRB NTPC answer key 2025 OUT: Check direct link; last date for objections

CRRB NTPC 2025 answer key: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has now activated the RRB NTPC answer key for 2025.

The last date to raise objection against the answer sheet is July 6, 2025.

Along with the answer key, the RRB has also made the NTPC candidate response sheet, question paper, objection tracker available.

RRB NTPC 2025 answer key: Direct link Candidates can download the RRB NTPC answer key for 2025 by clicking here.

What details are required to download RRB NTPC 2025 answer key? Candidates will need their user ID, password and captcha code to download the Railway NTPC answer key.

RRB NTPC 2025 answer key: Here's how to check Candidates can check the RRB NTPC 2025 answer key through the following steps:

Visit the official RRB website, or you can also click on the direct link mentioned above

Next, click on the notification titled: “CEN-05/2024 (NTPC-G Categories) - Link for viewing of Tentative CBT 1 Graduate Level Answer Key & Response Sheet.”

You’ll be redirected to the RRB NTPC login page.

Enter the required details

After logging in, you will see two tabs – Candidate details, candidate’s Responses

Click on the ‘Candidate's Response’ tab to view your answer key and responses.

To view your question paper, click the link: “To download your question paper for the Assessment RRB NTPC exam, click here to generate it.”

The RRB NTPC Answer Key, along with your marked responses and the correct answers, will appear on the screen.

Click on the ‘Save PDF’ button to download the answer key for future reference. How to raise objections to current answer key? To raise challenges against the NTPC RRB answer key, candidates have to use the RRB NTPC answer key objection tracker. RRB NTPC final answer key is released after examining the challenges submitted by candidates.

Answer key objection fees Candidates can raise challenges by paying ₹100 for per answer/question.

