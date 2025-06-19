RRB NTPC city slip 2025: Railway Board releases city intimation slip at rrb.digialm.com; 3-quick steps to check

RRB NTPC city slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the exam city slip for NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025 today, June 19. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from Railway Board's official website, rrb.digialm.com.

RRB NTPC city intimation link will be provided on the region-wise official websites of RRBs. As per the official schedule, the RRB NTPC exam for Undergraduate posts will be conducted from June 29 to July 21 and admit card will be released from June 25 onwards.

How to Download RRB NTPC city intimation slip 2025? Applicants can access city slip using the login credentials — ID, password and security code. Follow the steps given below to download RRB NTPC city intimation slip 2025:

Step 1: Visit the RRB's official link rrb.digialm.com.

Step 2: Enter username and password to login

Step 3: Check and download RRB NTPC city slip 2025 available in the user account.

This year, a total of 12,167,679 applicants registered for RRB NTPC exam. As many as 5,840,861 candidates applied are for graduate-level posts while the rest 6,326,818 applied for 12th level posts.

Check RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 key details Once the RRB NTPC admit card is released, carefully verify the following key details:

Roll number

Exam Center Details

Candidate’s signature

Registration number

Date of exam

Invigilator’s signature

Candidate's name

Exam Shift

Exam Trade

Photograph

Reporting time

Exam Slot

Signature

Landmark

Exam Sessions

Signature by the chairman

Nearest Railway station

Google map link

The 90-minute long RRB NTPC exam will take place in three shifts, the exam for the first shit will begin at 9:00 AM, for the second at 12:15 PM and for the third at 4:30 PM.

