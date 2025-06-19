RRB NTPC city slip 2025: Railway Board releases city intimation slip at rrb.digialm.com; 3-quick steps to check

RRB NTPC city slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the exam city slip for NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025 today, June 19. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from Railway Board's official website, rrb.digialm.com.
RRB NTPC city intimation link will be provided on the region-wise official websites of RRBs. As per the official schedule, the RRB NTPC exam for Undergraduate posts will be conducted from June 29 to July 21 and admit card will be released from June 25 onwards.
Applicants can access city slip using the login credentials — ID, password and security code. Follow the steps given below to download RRB NTPC city intimation slip 2025:
Step 1: Visit the RRB's official link rrb.digialm.com.
Step 2: Enter username and password to login
Step 3: Check and download RRB NTPC city slip 2025 available in the user account.
This year, a total of 12,167,679 applicants registered for RRB NTPC exam. As many as 5,840,861 candidates applied are for graduate-level posts while the rest 6,326,818 applied for 12th level posts.
Once the RRB NTPC admit card is released, carefully verify the following key details:
Roll number
Exam Center Details
Candidate’s signature
Registration number
Date of exam
Invigilator’s signature
Candidate's name
Exam Shift
Exam Trade
Photograph
Reporting time
Exam Slot
Signature
Landmark
Exam Sessions
Signature by the chairman
Nearest Railway station
Google map link
The 90-minute long RRB NTPC exam will take place in three shifts, the exam for the first shit will begin at 9:00 AM, for the second at 12:15 PM and for the third at 4:30 PM.
Electronic gadgets are prohibited in the RRB NTPC exam centre, including mobile phones, pagers, watches, Bluetooth and calculators, among others. Other items not allowed inside the exam centre are metallic wear, bangles, belts, bracelets, books, papers, etc.