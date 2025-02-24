Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC UG and PG examination schedule. Once out, candidiates can check the exam dates on official website of RRBs.
With this exam, the board aims to fill 11,558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.
