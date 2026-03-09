Subscribe

RRB NTPC Graduate level posts 2026: City slip out; Check download link, dates, helpdesk numbers here

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the city intimation slips for candidates who registered for graduate-level job roles under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Here's how you can download it…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated9 Mar 2026, 06:00 PM IST
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the city intimation slips for candidates who registered for graduate-level job roles under the Non-Technical Popular Categories.
RRB NTPC 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slips for candidates who registered for graduate-level job roles under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

RRB had opened registrations for 5,810 graduate-level NTPC jobs, including Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Traffic Assistant, etc., in October last year.

Now, registered candidates appearing for the computer-based test (CBT) can download their RRB NTPC Exam 2026 city intimation slip on the official website of the regional RRBs.

RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2026: Exam date, duration, likely questions?

  • The NTPC Graduate CBT will be held from 16-27 March 2026.

  • The exam comprises 100 questions, including 40 on General Awareness, and 30 each from General Intelligence and Mathematics.
  • Each exam duration is 90 minutes.
  • Notably, this is the screening stage and questions will adhere to the general educational standards prescribed for each post.
  • There is negative marking and1/3 of marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Download RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2026 city slip: Stepwise guide; direct link

  • This will open a new page where candidates will have to enter login details: Registration number, date of birth and captcha.
  • In case you have forgotten your registration number check your registered email for the details.
  • Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
  • Download this and print it for future use.

When will e-admit card be released for RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2026?

Four days before the RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2026 begins on 16 March, candidates will be able to download the e-admit on the official website.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.

Helpline details for candidates

  • Candidates can go to rrbapply.gov.in and get application registration number using credentials or check your registered email.
  • Helpdesk Contact Number: +91 9513632564
  • The helpdesk can be reached on Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.

  • You can also check the FAQs here — https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/pdf/onlineAppForm/form98228/Helpdesk_FAQ_RRB_NTPC_GRADUATE_CBT_1.pdf

List of documents to bring to the test center for verification

  • The e-call letter, at least two original and valid photo identification cards such as Aadhaar Card, Voter Card, PAN card, Driving License, Passport, Govt Employer/ School / College ID card.
  • At least one ID must be the same used to register for the test.

  • Aadhaar card is a requirement for biometric verification under the Aadhar Authentication for Good Governance Rules 2020.
  • Candidates must also bring one colour passport size photograph (of size 3.5 cm x 4.5cm) (latest photo of not older than 6 months) with clear front view of the candidate without cap and sunglasses.

What roles are available for graduates?

  • 615 posts for Station Master Chief
  • 161 posts for Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor (CCTS)
  • 3,416 posts for Goods Train Manager
  • 59 posts for Traffic Assistant
  • 921 posts for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist (JAA)
  • 683 posts for Senior Clerk cum Typist

