RRB NTPC Graduate level posts 2026: City slip out; Check download link, dates, helpdesk numbers here

RRB NTPC 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slips for candidates who registered for graduate-level job roles under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

RRB had opened registrations for 5,810 graduate-level NTPC jobs, including Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Traffic Assistant, etc., in October last year.

Now, registered candidates appearing for the computer-based test (CBT) can download their RRB NTPC Exam 2026 city intimation slip on the official website of the regional RRBs.

RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2026: Exam date, duration, likely questions? The NTPC Graduate CBT will be held from 16-27 March 2026.

The exam comprises 100 questions, including 40 on General Awareness, and 30 each from General Intelligence and Mathematics.

Each exam duration is 90 minutes.

Notably, this is the screening stage and questions will adhere to the general educational standards prescribed for each post.

There is negative marking and1/3 of marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Download RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2026 city slip: Stepwise guide; direct link Visit the official RRB page here — https://rrb.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/33128/98228/login.html

You can also visit the official website of regional RRBs, where the city intimation slip link available on the home page.

This will open a new page where candidates will have to enter login details: Registration number, date of birth and captcha.

In case you have forgotten your registration number check your registered email for the details.

Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

Download this and print it for future use. When will e-admit card be released for RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2026? Four days before the RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2026 begins on 16 March, candidates will be able to download the e-admit on the official website.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.

Helpline details for candidates Candidates can go to rrbapply.gov.in and get application registration number using credentials or check your registered email.

Helpdesk Contact Number: +91 9513632564

The helpdesk can be reached on Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.

You can also check the FAQs here — https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/pdf/onlineAppForm/form98228/Helpdesk_FAQ_RRB_NTPC_GRADUATE_CBT_1.pdf List of documents to bring to the test center for verification The e-call letter, at least two original and valid photo identification cards such as Aadhaar Card, Voter Card, PAN card, Driving License, Passport, Govt Employer/ School / College ID card.

At least one ID must be the same used to register for the test.

Aadhaar card is a requirement for biometric verification under the Aadhar Authentication for Good Governance Rules 2020.

Candidates must also bring one colour passport size photograph (of size 3.5 cm x 4.5cm) (latest photo of not older than 6 months) with clear front view of the candidate without cap and sunglasses. What roles are available for graduates? 615 posts for Station Master Chief

161 posts for Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor (CCTS)

3,416 posts for Goods Train Manager

59 posts for Traffic Assistant

921 posts for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist (JAA)

683 posts for Senior Clerk cum Typist

