RRB NTPC Graduate level posts 2026: City slip out; Check download link, dates, helpdesk numbers here

RRB NTPC 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slips for candidates who registered for graduate-level job roles under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).
RRB had opened registrations for 5,810 graduate-level NTPC jobs, including Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Traffic Assistant, etc., in October last year.
Now, registered candidates appearing for the computer-based test (CBT) can download their RRB NTPC Exam 2026 city intimation slip on the official website of the regional RRBs.
Four days before the RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2026 begins on 16 March, candidates will be able to download the e-admit on the official website.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.