RRB NTPC Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards to RELEASE RRB NTPC CBT 1 result soon; step-by-step guide to download

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards are likely to release the RRB NTPC graduate CBT 1 Result 2025 soon. It will be out in a PDF format stating the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates eligible for the upcoming stage of selection process.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Login credentials Candidate's user ID Password Captcha code verification RRB NTPC Result 2025: How to download it? Visit the official website of your respective regional RRB. 2. On the homepage, click on the link labeled "RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result."

3. The PDF containing the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result will open.

4. Use the search function to find your roll number in the document.

5. If your roll number appears, you have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

6. Download and save the NTPC Graduate Result PDF for later purposes.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: What details should you check on the scorecard? The RRB NTPC scorecard comprises key details such as the candidate's name, roll number, and registration number. It also displays the raw score, normalized marks, overall rank, and qualification status. Additionally, the result specifies the candidate’s region or zone and the cut-off marks for the exam.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Which posts are going to be filled? Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor (1736 vacancies) 2. Station Master (994 vacancies)

3. Goods Train Manager (3144 vacancies)

4. Junior Account Assistant Cum Typist (1507 vacancies)

5. Senior Clerk Cum Typist (732 vacancies)

The computer-based exam took place from June 5 to June 24, 2025. It contained 100 questions, each worth one mark. The RRBs released the provisional answer key on July 1, inviting candidates to submit objections on July 6, 2025. A fee of ₹50 per question was charged as bank processing fees. Candidates should also be aware that there is a negative marking system, with one-third of a mark deducted for each incorrect response.