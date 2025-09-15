RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key 2025 declared at rrb.digialm.com. Check steps to download, other details

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key 2025: The provisional answer key for RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 was declared by the Railway Recruitment Boards on September 15, Monday.

Advertisement

Candidates are encouraged to download the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 from official websites such as rrb.digialm.com or regional portals like RRB Kolkata, RRB Chandigarh, rrb.gov.in, RRB Chennai, and others. They can then use the RRB NTPC score calculator to estimate their scores.

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key link will be available until September 20, 2025.

Besides, candidates are also given the opportunity to raise objections. The deadline to challenge the provisional RRB NTPC 2025 answer key for undergraduate posts is September 20. If there are any discrepancies, candidates can submit their objections online through the official website by paying a fee of INR 50 per question.

Also Read | NEET PG 2025 exam: From answer keys and result date to website and more

How to download RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key 2025? Check the official regional RRB website 2. Tap on the ‘RRB NTPC Answer Key, Response Sheet, Objection Tracker, and Question Paper - (NTPC-UG)’ on the homepage

Advertisement

3. A new login page will show on the screen

4. Mention your User ID and Password

5. At this stage, the screen will display the Question ID, your selected responses, and their current status.

6. Proceed to download the RRB NTPC UG answer key PDF along with the corresponding question paper. You can save it for later purposes.

The marking scheme for RRB NTPC is as follows: For each incorrect answer in the CBT, one-third of a mark will be deducted. One mark is awarded for every correct answer. No marks will be deducted for questions left unanswered.

The written examination for Undergraduate Level posts was held by the RRBs nationwide from August 7 to September 9, 2025. Candidates who sat for the RRB NTPC undergraduate posts should note that the minimum qualifying marks for the 12th pass category are not fixed. Instead, they are decided based on cut-off marks, which depend on factors such as the number of applicants, available vacancies, and the exam's difficulty level for each category, according to reports.