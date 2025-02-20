RRB Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has extended the registration dates for 32,438 vacancies. The deadline for several vacancies has been extended to March 1, 2025. Candidates can apply for various roles at the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in.

The initial deadline to apply for registration was February 22.

The fee payment deadline is March 3, 2025, while the correction window for the application forms will open from March 4 to March 13.

Who is eligible for RRB recruitment? To apply for these vacancies, interested applicants should have passed Class 10 or ITI or equivalent or have a National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by the NCVT. Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old and not more than 36 years old on January 1, 2025.

Railway Recruitment Board is conducting this recruitment drive for the following posts:

Pointsman-B (Traffic): 5,058

Assistant (Track Machine) (Engineering): 799

Assistant (Bridge) (Engineering): 301

Track Maintainer Gr. IV (Engineering): 13,187

Assistant P-Way (Engineering): 247

Assistant (C&W) (Mechanical): 2,587

Assistant TRD (Electrical): 1,381

Assistant (S&T) (S&T): 2,012

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) (Mechanical): 420

Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) (Electrical): 950

Assistant Operations (Electrical): 744

Assistant TL & AC (Electrical): 1,041

Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) (Electrical): 624

Assistant (Workshop) (Mechanical): 3,077

Recruitment process The recruitment process will consist of four stages, which will include a computer-based test, a physical efficiency test, document verification and a medical examination.

Application fees The application for the RRB recruitment 2025 is ₹500. For PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Community and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates, the application fee is ₹250.