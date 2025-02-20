RRB Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has extended the registration dates for 32,438 vacancies. The deadline for several vacancies has been extended to March 1, 2025. Candidates can apply for various roles at the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in.
The initial deadline to apply for registration was February 22.
The fee payment deadline is March 3, 2025, while the correction window for the application forms will open from March 4 to March 13.
Who is eligible for RRB recruitment?
To apply for these vacancies, interested applicants should have passed Class 10 or ITI or equivalent or have a National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by the NCVT. Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old and not more than 36 years old on January 1, 2025.
Railway Recruitment Board is conducting this recruitment drive for the following posts:
Pointsman-B (Traffic): 5,058
Assistant (Track Machine) (Engineering): 799
Assistant (Bridge) (Engineering): 301
Track Maintainer Gr. IV (Engineering): 13,187
Assistant P-Way (Engineering): 247
Assistant (C&W) (Mechanical): 2,587
Assistant TRD (Electrical): 1,381
Assistant (S&T) (S&T): 2,012
Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) (Mechanical): 420
Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) (Electrical): 950
Assistant Operations (Electrical): 744
Assistant TL & AC (Electrical): 1,041
Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) (Electrical): 624
Assistant (Workshop) (Mechanical): 3,077
Recruitment process
The recruitment process will consist of four stages, which will include a computer-based test, a physical efficiency test, document verification and a medical examination.
Application fees
The application for the RRB recruitment 2025 is ₹500. For PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Community and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates, the application fee is ₹250.
For PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Community, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates, the application fee will be refunded after deducting bank charges after appearing for the computer-based test. Meanwhile, ₹400 will be refunded to other candidates after appearing for the computer-based test.