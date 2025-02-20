Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Education / RRB Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Board extends registration deadline for 32,438 vacancies | Check details here

RRB Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Board extends registration deadline for 32,438 vacancies | Check details here

Livemint

RRB Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has extended the registration deadline for 32,438 vacancies to March 1, 2025. Candidates aged 18-36 with Class 10 or equivalent qualifications can apply at rrbapply.gov.in. Application fees are 500, with concessions for certain groups.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration date extended.

RRB Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has extended the registration dates for 32,438 vacancies. The deadline for several vacancies has been extended to March 1, 2025. Candidates can apply for various roles at the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in.

The initial deadline to apply for registration was February 22.

The fee payment deadline is March 3, 2025, while the correction window for the application forms will open from March 4 to March 13.

Who is eligible for RRB recruitment?

To apply for these vacancies, interested applicants should have passed Class 10 or ITI or equivalent or have a National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by the NCVT. Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old and not more than 36 years old on January 1, 2025.

Railway Recruitment Board is conducting this recruitment drive for the following posts:

Pointsman-B (Traffic): 5,058

Assistant (Track Machine) (Engineering): 799

Assistant (Bridge) (Engineering): 301

Track Maintainer Gr. IV (Engineering): 13,187

Assistant P-Way (Engineering): 247

Assistant (C&W) (Mechanical): 2,587

Assistant TRD (Electrical): 1,381

Assistant (S&T) (S&T): 2,012

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) (Mechanical): 420

Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) (Electrical): 950

Assistant Operations (Electrical): 744

Assistant TL & AC (Electrical): 1,041

Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) (Electrical): 624

Assistant (Workshop) (Mechanical): 3,077

Recruitment process

The recruitment process will consist of four stages, which will include a computer-based test, a physical efficiency test, document verification and a medical examination.

Application fees

The application for the RRB recruitment 2025 is 500. For PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Community and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates, the application fee is 250.

For PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Community, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates, the application fee will be refunded after deducting bank charges after appearing for the computer-based test. Meanwhile, 400 will be refunded to other candidates after appearing for the computer-based test.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.