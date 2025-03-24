RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the answer key for the post of Constable on March 24. Check steps to download RPF Constable answer key 2025 from official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the answer key for the post of Constable (Executive) CEN RPF 02/2024 on March 24, Monday at 6:00 pm. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can visit the official RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in to download the answer key from the activated link. Notably, RRB RPF Constable answer key 2025, will be released along with the response sheet and the question paper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official notice states, “In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 24.03.2025 @ 18:00 Hrs to 29.03.2025 @24:00 Hrs." The Railway Protection Force (RPF) examination was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 4,208 posts. This Computer-Based Test (CBT) was held on multiple dates between March 2 and March 18.

How to download RPF Constable answer key 2025? Follow the below mentioned steps to Download RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 - {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPF rrbcdg.gov.in .

Step 2: Click on the link “RPF 02/2024 – Constable" on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on “View Question Paper, Responses & Keys and Raise Objections for Computer-Based Test". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: Login with registration number and password .

Step 5: The answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download RRB RPF Constable answer key and tally the answers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Computer-Based Test comprised 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and was divided into three sections General Awareness, Arithmetic, and Reasoning. Candidates were given 90 minutes to complete the exam. Expected cut-off marks for male could be anywhere between 75-80 while that for females it could be 70-75.

Steps to calculate marks using RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Follow the below mentioned steps to calculate the marks using RPF Constable answer key 2025:

Step 1: Download RRB RPF Constable answer key from the official website to tally with your response sheet . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Compare your responses with the correct answers provided in the answer key.

Step 3: Calculate marks obtained using the marking scheme – Every correct answer carries +1 marks while there is ⅓ negative marking for every wrong answer.

Step 4: Multiply the number of correct answers by 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5: Multiply the number of wrong answers by ⅓ and subtract it from the total correct answers.