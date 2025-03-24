RRB RPF Constable 2025 Answer Key LIVE: The Railway Recruitment Board is preparing to release the answer key for the post of Constable (Executive) CEN RPF 02/2024 today, March 24. Candidates will be able to access RRB RPF Constable 2025 answer key after 6:00 PM, once the authorities activate the link at the official RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
The official notice states, “In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 24.03.2025 @ 18:00 Hrs to 29.03.2025 @24:00 Hrs."
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) examination was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 4,208 posts. This Computer-Based Test (CBT) was held on multiple dates between March 2 and March 18.
RRB RPF Constable 2025 Answer Key LIVE: Expected cut-off marks for male candidates could be anywhere between 75-80 while that for females it could be 70-75.
RRB RPF Constable 2025 Answer Key LIVE: Calculate marks obtained in RRB RPF Constable 2025 exam using the marking scheme given by Railway Board. Every correct answer carries +1 marks while there is ⅓ negative marking for every wrong answer.
RRB RPF Constable 2025 Answer Key LIVE: The Computer-Based Test comprised 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and was divided into three sections General Awareness, Arithmetic, and Reasoning. Candidates were given 90 minutes to complete the exam.
RRB RPF Constable 2025 Answer Key LIVE: To download the answer key from the activated link, follow the below mentioned steps-
Step 1: Visit the official website of RPF rrbcdg.gov.in .
Step 2: Click on the link “RPF 02/2024 – Constable" on the homepage.
Step 3: Then click on “View Question Paper, Responses & Keys and Raise Objections for Computer-Based Test".
Step 4: Login with registration number and password .
Step 5: The answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download RRB RPF Constable answer key and tally the answers.