RRB Technician Grade 1 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) declared the RRB Technician Grade 1 Result 2025 on Wednesday, March 12. Candidates can check the results in PDF format, which contains the roll numbers of candidates who qualified for the Document Verification (DV) round.

The RRB Technician Grade 1 CBT exam results can be checked and downloaded from the official regional RRB websites. Currently, the Railway Recruitment Board has released zone-wise zone-wise results for Technician Grade 1 posts.

The Board will release the RRB Technician Grade 3 result soon. Through this recruitment drive, RRB aims to fill a total of 14,298 vacancies under Technician Grade 1 Signal and Technician Grade 3 posts in Indian Railways.

The exam was a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted on December 19 and 20, 2024 for Grade 1, while for Grade 3 posts, the CBT was conducted on December 23 to 30, 2024. Nearly 22,83,812 candidates applied for the exam held in 139 cities across 312 exam centres.

How to check RRB Technician Grade 3 results online? Go to the official website of RRB — https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Visit the homepage and select the CEN 02/2024 (Technician) section.

Click on the link CEN 02/2024 (Technician) Result of CBT for Grade 1 and 3 Posts.

You can now access the RRB Technician Result 2025 PDF.

Check your roll number in the PDF and download it for future reference.

Recruitment process for RRB grade 1 exam The selection for RRB Technician Grade 1 posts is based on three steps.