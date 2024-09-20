RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 to be OUT today; 5-steps to download Rajasthan CET hall ticket at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 : The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will be releasing the admit cards for the graduate-level Common Entrance Test today, September 19.

Aspiring candidates who have applied for the written exam can check and download the hall ticket from Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's (RSSB) official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board will activate the admit card download link at 6:00 pm after which candidates will be able to access the admit card for Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the Graduation Level 2024 which is scheduled to be conducted on September 27 and 28.

Essential login credentials needed to access the hall ticket include registration number and date of birth. The Eligibility Test will take place in two shifts across the state. The three-hour long RSMSSB CET examination for the morning shift will commence at 9:00 am and conclude at noon while the afternoon shift exam shift will begin at 3:00 pm and end at 6:00 pm.

How to download RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024? Follow the below mentioned steps to download RSMSSB CET hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit RSSB's official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RSMSSB CET Admit Card link.

Step 3: Provide your registration number and date of birth, and click on submit.

Step 4: Check and download RSMSSB CET admit card.

Step 5: Tae a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.