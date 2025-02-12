The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on 12 February announced the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Graduation Level 2025 results. All the candidates, who appeared for the exam, may check their results on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the details, the Rajasthan CET Graduation Level exam was conducted on September 27 and 28, 2024 at multiple centres across the state. The exam is conducted by the RSMSSB and is the qualifying test for various government posts in the state.

How how's to check RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Result 2025? Step 1: Open official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' section.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘CET Graduation Level Result 2025’.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click Submit, and the result will be displayed.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here's how to search results based on name: Step 1: Open official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in to the SSO portal using your SSO ID and password.

Step 3: Go to the ‘Result’ section.

Step 4: Click on ‘CET Graduation Level Result 2025’

Step 5: Enter your name to view the result.

Step 6: Click Submit, and the result will be displayed.

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Where and for what post candidates apply after clearing the exam: 1. District Magistrate

2. Hostel Superintendent Grade II

3. Jailor

4. Platoon Commander

5. Supervisor

6. Supervisor (Female)

7. Junior Accountant

8. Patwari

9. Constable

10. Tehsil Revenue Accountant

11. Village Development Officer