The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on 12 February announced the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Graduation Level 2025 results. All the candidates, who appeared for the exam, may check their results on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
According to the details, the Rajasthan CET Graduation Level exam was conducted on September 27 and 28, 2024 at multiple centres across the state. The exam is conducted by the RSMSSB and is the qualifying test for various government posts in the state.
Step 1: Open official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the 'Results' section.
Step 3: Click on the link ‘CET Graduation Level Result 2025’.
Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth.
Step 5: Click Submit, and the result will be displayed.
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.
1. District Magistrate
2. Hostel Superintendent Grade II
3. Jailor
4. Platoon Commander
5. Supervisor
6. Supervisor (Female)
7. Junior Accountant
8. Patwari
9. Constable
10. Tehsil Revenue Accountant
11. Village Development Officer
For the Rajasthan CET Graduation Level exam, around 38 lakh aspirants in the examination two shifts across 11 districts of the state. All the candidates are advised to download the Rajasthan CET Graduation Level exam results only from the official websites.
