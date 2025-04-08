RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025 to be OUT today; check direct link, steps to download

  • RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will upload the Jail Prahari Admit Card on April 8, 2025, for the exam scheduled on April 12.

Published8 Apr 2025, 12:32 PM IST
RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Jaipur is likely to upload the Jail Prahari Admit Card for the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Examination 2025 on Tuesday, April 8.

Once released, candidates who had registered for the exam, can download the admit cards from the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Jail Prahari Examination 2025 is scheduled for April 12, 2025.

RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025: When to download

The admit card will be available for download starting April 8, 2025. RSSB has also released detailed instructions highlighting the importance of following the dress code, reporting time at the exam venue, and other essential updates.

RSMSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025 to be OUT today; check direct link, steps to download
