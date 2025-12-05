With rupee at 90, studying abroad just got more expensive for Indians
The Indian rupee’s slide past 90 per US dollar will hit students at various stages of their study-abroad journey, with their overall costs jumping sharply.
The rupee's depreciation against the US dollar to a historic low is forcing students headed abroad for higher education to rethink how they fund their degrees.
