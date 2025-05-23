SAMS Odisha +3 admission 2025: Registration date extended till June 1 — check direct link, other FAQs

SAMS Odisha +3 admission 2025: The Higher Education Department of Odisha has extended the registration window for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025. Students seeking e-admission can now access the registration link on the official website — samsodisha.gov.in.

The new deadline for submitting the online Common Application Form (CAF) is June 1, 2025. The earlier deadline was May 20.

SAMS Odisha +3 admission 2025: Revised schedule As per the revised schedule, candidates who have already submitted their CAF will now be able to edit their forms using OTP authentication from May 21 to June 1, 2025. During this same period, they can also upload their Class 12 or equivalent marks.

For students from the CHSE board, marks will be auto-filled based on the CHSE result database. Candidates from other boards are required to enter their marks in the designated fields within the specified timeframe.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: How to register – a step-by-step guide To register for the SAMS Odisha +3 admissions, candidates can follow the given steps:

Visit the link samsodisha.gov.in 2. Click on the +3 Admission 2025 registration link on the homepage

3. Register using your details on the newly opened page

4. Complete the application form, with all the required details. It is advisable to cross-check the details for every field.

5. Pay the application fee and click “Submit”

6. Your registration will be completed

7. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

How will seats be allotted? Seat distribution will be based on students’ subject preferences:

1.For single major courses, seats will be allotted based on the chosen major

2. For double majors, allotment will depend on the first major selected

3. For three minors, the general subject selection will be considered