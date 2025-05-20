SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 to be released at sbi.co.in: Date, time, where and how to check results, cut-off, merit list

SBI Clerk 2025 mains result and cut-off marks are expected to be announced soon. The State Bank of India will announce the SBI Clerk Mains result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who will qualify for the mains exam will be selected for appointment.

When will SBI Clerk 2025 mains result be released? There has been no official confirmation about the result date yet. The board is also unlikely to share the date and time ahead of results, the Hindustan Times reported.

Where can candidates check their result When declared, candidates can check the SBI Clerk Mains results at sbi.co.in and sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings.

SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025: Steps to download 1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

2. Open the Careers portal

3. Click on current openings and then the Junior Associate result page

4. Enter and submit your login details

5. Submit and check your result

SBI Clerk mains exam format The SBI Clerk mains exam was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025, while the SBI Clerk Prelims exam was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The result was declared on March 28, 2025.

Candidates who passed the Prelims examination were eligible to appear for the Mains exam. There is no sectional cut off in SBI Clerk exam. Candidates need to secure the overall qualifying marks.

There were 190 questions for 200 marks. The questions were from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude.

In the objective tests, wrong answers result in negative marks. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted. The exam lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes.