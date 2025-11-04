SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 out at sbi.co.in: How to check score, download merit list? Step-by-step process inside

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out at sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday declared the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. The result will be available on sbi.co.in.

Advertisement

The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 are out for the post of Junior Associate. This means that candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 on September 20, 21, and 27 will be able to check their results online.

Candidates can go to sbi.co.in and access the result by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Lakhs of candidates appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 but only a few thousands have made it to the prelims. They will now be required to take the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025. With the SBI Clerk 2025 Exam, applicants are being recruited for 6589 Clerk (Junior Associate) posts across India.

The SBI exam was conducted earlier this year to fill 6,589 Junior Associate posts across various branches of the bank. As per the usual schedule, the SBI Clerk Prelims Results are declared within two to six weeks (15 to 40 days) after the examination.

Advertisement

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: What details will be displayed? The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will be downloadable in a PDF Format like all other years, and important details of the candidate will be displayed in the document. These include:

Name of the candidate

Category

Exam date

Subject details

Marks obtained

Total Marks

Also Read | SBI PO 2025 admit card: When and how to download Prelims call letter

Candidates must make sure that the details on the SBI clerk scorecard are accurate because they are later published in the final marksheet.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: How to check online at sbi.co.in? Here is the step by step process to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 online at sbi.co.in:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Advertisement

Step 2: Click on the Careers section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and select the link for SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 to be released at sbi.co.in: Key things you must know

Step 4: Enter your credentials and log in by submitting the details.

Step 5: The result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Review your result and download the page.

Step 7: Candidates are advised to print a copy for future reference.

What's next after clearing SBI Clerk Prelims 2025? After the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Mains exam, dates of which will be announced soon.

According to the official recruitment announcement, the final selection for the post of SBI Clerk will be decided solely based upon the marks obtained in the Mains exam, followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Advertisement