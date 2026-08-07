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SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: 1,538 backlog vacancies announced in special drive; Check eligibility & how to apply

Eligible candidates, aged between 20 and 28 years, can visit the official website at sbi.bank.in to fill out the SBI Clerk 2026 application form.

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2026, 04:47 PM IST
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FILE PHOTO of State Bank of India (SBI)
FILE PHOTO of State Bank of India (SBI) (REUTERS)
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The State Bank of India (SBI) officially rolled out the SBI Clerk Notification for 2026 on Friday, August 7, for a Special Recruitment Drive to fill backlog vacancies for SC, ST, and OBC categories.

This recruitment is for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales), widely known as SBI Clerk. A total of 1,538 vacancies have been announced under this drive

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Eligible candidates, aged between 20 and 28 years, can visit the official website at sbi.bank.in to fill out the SBI Clerk 2026 application form.

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SBI Clerk 2026: Vacancies

In its latest official notification on 7 August 2026, SBI announced 1,538 backlog vacancies exclusively for SC, ST, and OBC candidates.

These positions are spread across various circles, giving candidates a massive opportunity to secure a government job.

But what about general candidates? The bank has indicated that the regular vacancy notification for the 2026-27 recruitment cycle is expected to be released shortly.

SBI Clerk 2026: Important Dates

  • Online application starts: 7 August 2026
  • Last date to apply & pay fees: 27 August 2026
  • Prelims exam date (expected): September-October 2026
  • Mains exam date (expected): 23 November 2026

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SBI Clerk 2026: Eligibility Criteria

  • Educational Qualification: Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Final-year students can also apply provisionally, provided they can produce proof of graduation before the joining date. Additionally, proficiency in the state's local language (reading, writing, and speaking) is mandatory.
  • Age Limit: As a general rule, applicants must be between 20 and 28 years old. However, since the current active notification is for reserved backlog vacancies, candidates will benefit from standard age relaxations (e.g., up to 33 years for SC/ST and 31 years for OBC).

SBI Clerk 2026: Application Fee

The application fee varies based on category, as outlined below:

OBC: Rs. 750

SC/ST: No fee

SBI Clerk 2026: Direct Registration Link & How to Apply

  • Visit the official SBI careers portal at www.sbi.co.in/careers.
  • Navigate to the "Current Openings" section and find the "Recruitment of Junior Associates 2026" tab.
  • Click on the registration link to create your profile.
  • Fill in your personal, academic, and category details carefully.
  • Upload your scanned photograph, signature, left thumb impression, and handwritten declaration.
  • Submit the form.

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SBI Clerk 2026: Number of attempts

There is no fixed restriction on the number of attempts for the SBI Clerk exam. Candidates can appear multiple times as long as they satisfy the eligibility criteria.

SBI Clerk 2026: Selection Process

The selection process for SBI Clerk recruitment is conducted in three stages:

  • Prelims
  • Mains
  • Language Proficiency Test

Candidates must qualify in each stage to be considered for final appointment.

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