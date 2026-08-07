SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: 1,538 backlog vacancies announced in special drive; Check eligibility & how to apply

The State Bank of India (SBI) officially rolled out the SBI Clerk Notification for 2026 on Friday, August 7, for a Special Recruitment Drive to fill backlog vacancies for SC, ST, and OBC categories.
This recruitment is for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales), widely known as SBI Clerk. A total of 1,538 vacancies have been announced under this drive
Eligible candidates, aged between 20 and 28 years, can visit the official website at sbi.bank.in to fill out the SBI Clerk 2026 application form.
In its latest official notification on 7 August 2026, SBI announced 1,538 backlog vacancies exclusively for SC, ST, and OBC candidates.
These positions are spread across various circles, giving candidates a massive opportunity to secure a government job.
But what about general candidates? The bank has indicated that the regular vacancy notification for the 2026-27 recruitment cycle is expected to be released shortly.
The application fee varies based on category, as outlined below:
OBC: Rs. 750
SC/ST: No fee
There is no fixed restriction on the number of attempts for the SBI Clerk exam. Candidates can appear multiple times as long as they satisfy the eligibility criteria.
The selection process for SBI Clerk recruitment is conducted in three stages:
Candidates must qualify in each stage to be considered for final appointment.