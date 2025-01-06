Education
SBI's move to up collateral-free study loans could push other lenders
Devina Sengupta , Shayan Ghosh 5 min read 06 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Typically, education loans of up to ₹7.5 lakh require no collateral but parents must jointly borrow it with the applicant; for loans above ₹7.5 lakh, not only do parents need to be co-borrowers, banks also require “tangible collateral security of suitable value”.
India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has begun offering collateral-free study loans of up to ₹50 lakh for students heading out to top foreign universities, entering an arena dominated by top private lenders. The move may prompt more lenders to raise loan caps to attract students headed abroad, industry experts said.
