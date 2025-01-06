SBI's move to up collateral-free study loans could push other lenders

Banks generally use the Model Educational Loan scheme developed by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to set eligibility criteria, quantum, security, margin, and interest rate for study loans. Loans of up to ₹7.5 lakh require no collateral, but parents must be joint borrowers with the applicant; for loans above ₹7.5 lakh, not only do parents need to be co-borrowers, banks also require “tangible collateral security of suitable value". Repayment moratorium is allowed up to a study period plus one year in all cases, and the loan can be repaid up to 15 years after the end of the moratorium.