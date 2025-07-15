SBI PO 2025 admit card: When and how to download Prelims call letter from sbi.co.in

SBI PO 2025 admit card: The Probationary Officers (PO) Prelims admit card will soon be released by the State Bank of India (SBI). After the call letter access opens, candidates can download the SBI PO Prelims 2025 admit card from the official website at sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO exam comprises 3 phases, including Prelims, Mains and GD/ Interview round. Notably, candidates will be selected for consecutive rounds based on merit. As per the official notification PDF under the Advt. No. CRPD/PO/2025-26/04), SBI will issue PO Prelims admit cards in the third or fourth week of July.

SBI PO 2025 admit card: The Prelims examination will be conducted in July/August, and the results will be announced in August/September.

The exam notification for one of the most coveted jobs in the banking industry states, “Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Test for 100 marks will be conducted online. The test will have of 3 Sections (with separate timings for each section).” English Language section will carry 40 marks while Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability will be of 30 marks each.

The Prelims examination will be conducted in July or August and the results will be announced in August or September.

SBI PO 2025 Admit Card: How to download Prelims call letter Follow the steps given below to download Prelims call letter:

Step 1: Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the careers page and navigate to current openings

Step 3: Select the Probationary Officers recruitment tab, followed by the preliminary examination call letter download link

Step 4: Enter login details and click on Submit

Step 5: Download and save the admit card, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Also Read | SBI personal loan July 2025: Check updated rates and processing fees

The SBI PO Mains exam will be held in September and the result will be announced in September or October. The Mains admit cards or call letters will be released in August or September.