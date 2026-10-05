SBI PO Mains Result 2026: When will result be out? Check expected date, direct link here

The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to release the SBI PO Mains Result 2026 in September or October for candidates who appeared for the Phase II examination.

The SBI PO Mains exam was held on September 12, 2026, as part of the recruitment process for 1,500 Probationary Officer posts.

As per the recruitment schedule issued by SBI, the result of the Main Examination is tentatively due in September/October 2026. Candidates who qualify will then proceed to the Phase III selection process, which is scheduled to take place in October/November.

The result will be made available on SBI's official careers website.

SBI PO Mains Result 2026: When is the result expected? SBI has not announced a specific date for declaring the SBI PO Mains Result 2026. The bank's recruitment notification only indicates September/October 2026 as the tentative window for the Main Examination result.

Candidates should regularly check the SBI Careers section for the latest update and the official result link.

The result is likely to be released as a PDF listing the roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the Mains examination and have been shortlisted for Phase III. Candidates can check their qualifying status by finding their roll number in the document.

SBI PO Mains Result 2026: How to check and download Once the result is announced, candidates can access it by following these steps:

Go to SBI's official website, sbi.bank.in.

Select the Careers section and locate the Probationary Officer recruitment page.

Look for the link related to SBI PO Mains Result 2026.

Click on the result link to open the PDF.

Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number.

Check the result and download the PDF for future use.

Candidates are advised to verify the result only through SBI's official website and avoid relying on unverified links or social media updates.

SBI PO Mains Result 2026: What happens after the result? Candidates who make it through the Main Examination will be eligible to appear for the final phase of the SBI PO selection process.

The Phase III round will include a Psychometric Test, Group Exercise and Interview. According to SBI's tentative recruitment calendar, these stages are expected to be conducted during October and November 2026.

The SBI PO preliminary examination is only qualifying in nature, meaning its marks are not considered while preparing the final merit list. The final selection will be determined by candidates' performance in the Main Examination and the Phase III assessment, in accordance with SBI's recruitment rules.

Those shortlisted through the SBI PO Mains Result 2026 should begin preparing for the next stage without waiting for the interview or Group Exercise call letter.

SBI PO Mains 2026: How many vacancies are available? SBI is recruiting for 1,500 Probationary Officer vacancies in the 2026 recruitment cycle.

The total includes 1,446 regular vacancies and 54 backlog vacancies, as mentioned in the bank's official recruitment advertisement.

SBI PO Mains Result: Previous years' timeline The time taken by SBI to announce the Mains result has differed across recruitment cycles. Therefore, the result dates from earlier years cannot be used to predict an exact release date for 2026.

Exam cycle Mains exam date Mains result date Approximate gap 2026 September 12, 2026 September/October 2026, tentative As per SBI schedule 2025 September 13, 2025 November 6, 2025 54 days 2024-25 May 5, 2025 May 21, 2025 16 days 2023-24 December 5, 2023 January 11, 2024 37 days