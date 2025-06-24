SBI PO Notification 2025: State Bank of India invites applications for 541 Probationary Officer roles — Check details

SBI PO Notification 2025: PSU giant, State Bank of India (SBI), on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, released the notification inviting applications for the recruitment of 541 ‘Probationary Officer’ roles.

According to the notification, potential candidates interested in applying for the SBI Probationary Officer role must be between 21 and 30 years old. Applications will be open for interested candidates until 14 July 2025.

The State-run bank aims to fulfil the need for officer-level roles at the SBI branches across India.

SBI PO Notification 2025: How to apply? Step 1: Visit the State Bank of India official website. (sbi.co.in)

Step 2: Go to the “Careers” section

Step 3: Go to the current job openings portion to select the SBI PO 2025 recruitment link

Step 4: You must complete the required credentials, upload the relevant documents, and pay the fees for the SBI PO registration.

Step 5: Submit the application and download a copy of the confirmation for future reference.

SBI PO Notification 2025: Important Dates 1. Registration for the SBI Probationary Officer role begins on 24 June 2025.

2. The registration/applications portal will be closed on 14 July 2025.

3. The last date for editing your application will be on 14 July 2025.

4. The last date for printing the applications will be on 29 July 2025.

5. Online fee payment days will be from 24 June 2025 to 14 July 2025.

SBI PO Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria 1. Applicants should hold a graduation degree from any discipline from a government-recognised university.

2. Applicants should be within the age bracket of 21 to 20 years of age.

Candidates will be shortlisted on a merit list based on the main examination, which consists of both objective and descriptive tests. The cut-offs will be determined based on the number of available vacancies for the job roles.