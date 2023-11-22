comScore
Business News/ Education / SBI PO Prelims Result 2023: State Bank of India declares results of Probationary Officers examination
SBI PO Prelims Result 2023: State Bank of India declares results of Probationary Officers examination

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 announced by State Bank of India. Candidates can check their results on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO Mains examination will be held on December 5, and the results will be tentatively released in December or January.
The SBI PO Mains examination will be held on December 5, and the results will be tentatively released in December or January.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023: State Bank of India has announced the results of the preliminary examination of Probationary Officers recruitment (SBI PO Prelims 2023). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at SBI's official website, sbi.co.in in the careers portal. 

In November, the online preliminary examination for the post of SBI Probationary Officer recruitment was conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). 

In the second stage, qualified candidates will appear in the main examination of the recruitment drive. According to a message displayed on the bank's website, the SBI PO Mains will be held on December 5 and call letters will be released shortly. Moreover, the results of the Mains exam will tentatively be released in December or January.

The third stage of the examination involves a Psychometric test that is scheduled for January or February next year depending upon Mains examination results. Interview and Group Exercises will also be held in January or February.

SBI PO final results 2023 will thus be declared in February or March of next year.

Here are the steps to follow to view SBI PO Prelims Result 2023:

  1. Go to the bank's official website sbi.co.in.
  2. Click on the careers tab.
  3. Click on current openings and then to the Probationary Officers page.
  4. Open the result link.
  5. Login and check the result.
  6. The result will be displayed on the screen
  7. Download and save the PDF for future reference

This recruitment process will fill up 2,000 vacancies of Probationary Officers in the bank. The registration process for Probationary Officer (PO) positions commenced on September 7 and concluded on September 27.

Due to heavy traffic at the bank's website, the result link is not functioning properly. Candidates should wait for some time and retry in case of no access. Some time back, SBI also published a notification for the recruitment of Clerks. 

Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST
