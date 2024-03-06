School admission: Delhi High Court, on March 5, revised an earlier order by a single-judge that had increased the income limit for school admissions under EWS category.

Delhi High Court on Tuesday revised the income limit for school admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), category decreasing it to ₹2.5 lakhs per annum.

A division bench of the Delhi High Court revised an earlier order by a single-judge that had increased the income limit for school admissions under EWS category. The income limit was earlier increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakhs per annum.

On March 5, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora ruled that the threshold income would be ₹2.5 lakhs per annum, Bar and Bench reported. Moreover, bench stayed the directions issued by the single judge that required eradication of the mechanism of accepting self-declarations of income.

The Delhi HC division bench ruled, "Till further orders, there shall be a stay on the directions contained in paragraph 119 of the impugned judgement. The threshold income under the EWS category shall be increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh till further orders," Bar and Bench reported.

Timeline of what happened Earlier, parents with a total income of less than ₹1 lakh per year who have been residing in Delhi for the last three years, were considered eligible to get their child admitted under EWS category. Last year, a single judge of the High Court ordered to revise this income threshold.

Later, in December last year, single-judge Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav increased the income limit to secure admissions in schools under the EWS quota from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakhs per annum. The court further ruled that self-declaration of income should be immediately eradicated and that an appropriate framework should be put in place by the government.

The Delhi government filed an appeal against this December 5 judgment arguing that EWS admissions for the current session have already begun. Delhi government pointed out that it will be extremely difficult to implement the single-judge's order amid ongoing admission process.

Moreover, Delhi government's Standing Counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi mentioned that the poor people must show some document as income proof as per Court's order, would hinder the education of their children. This section of the society, comprising of poor people of the lower strata are unlikely to have any income proof. He further suggested as per the EWS entitlement in Delhi, the threshold income should be around ₹2.5 lakhs.

