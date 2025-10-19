Schoolbags break Indian children's backs. Govt is reviewing design norms
The Centre has commissioned a study by the Bureau of Indian Standards to update the 1982 schoolbag standard. The project will collect technical data from manufacturers, testing labs, and buyers across India, and benchmark Indian practices against standards in Japan, South Korea, and Germany.
New Delhi: Indian students are known to carry schoolbags weighing more than their body weight, putting their posture and health at risk. The government aims to make the bags lighter, more durable, and ergonomically designed to reduce physical strain on children.