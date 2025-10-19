According to the policy, no school bag is recommended for pre-primary students. For classes 1 and 2, the weight of an empty bag should be between 1.6 and 2.2 kg. For classes 3 to 5, it should range between 1.7 and 2.5 kg; for standards 6 and 7, from 2.3 kg to 3 kg; for classes 8 to 10, 2.5 to 4.5 kg; and for standards 11 and 12, between 3.5 and 5 kg.