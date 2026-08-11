From basic amenities to distance barriers: The growing crises facing govt school education in India

These findings are only from rural areas, which is still crucial as more children rely on the public education system in these areas. Nearly 66% of students go to government schools in rural areas as against 30% of students in urban areas, data from the Comprehensive Modular Survey: Education report by the statistics ministry showed.



“When government schools don't have the basic "inputs", which include the required qualified teachers, the space, the accessible and engaging schools, the quality of the syllabi and textbooks, all the basic provisions required for better learning, it indicates that meaningful learning cannot happen, or that the 'indicators' are unsatisfactory and need immediate action,” said DU Professor Rampal.



Pragya Srivastava contributed to the story.



(This is the first part of a two-part series on India’s government schools. The second part will feature a state-wise analysis of public education trends.)

